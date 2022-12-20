Mumbai: IT professional loses ₹37 lakh in online fraud | Representative Photo

In yet another incident of online fraud, a 40-year-old man who works in an IT company duped to the tune of Rs 37.80 lakh by cyber crooks. According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Mira Road, on November 22 received a Telegram message from an unknown woman providing an online earning opportunity.

The woman claimed that the victim could earn a good commission by giving ratings to the products of her company. The victim was later contacted on Telegram by another woman who gave him a link to a website and asked him to login on the said website.

The victim was told to complete certain tasks on the website and that his earnings would reflect on the e-wallet of the website. As per the victim, the tasks include giving 5-star ratings to different travel properties.

On November 28, the victim began performing the tasks and could see his earnings getting reflected on the e-wallet. The victim was told that every time after the completion of tasks, he would have to pay premium charges which he would get along with his earnings later.

The victim had totally invested Rs 37.80 lakh and his earnings reflected on the website was Rs 41.50 lakh till December 3. The victim had then given a request for the withdrawal of money from his e-wallet. However, his requests kept showing as pending. Later the victim was shocked to find that the website and the Telegram group of the company were deleted.

Having realised that he had been duped, the victim approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter. The police have registered a case under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducingdeliveryof property)of the IPC and section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the InformationTechnology Act.