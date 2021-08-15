Mumbai: IT firm staffer booked for Rs 18 lakh loss to telecom company

A leading telecom company has filed a police complaint against an employee of an IT solutions company for allegedly causing it a loss to the tune of Rs 18 lakh. The complaint said that the accused, whose name is being withheld as the investigation is on, effected a few technical changes in the telecom lines of the company and showed international calls as local calls to prevent termination charges, resulting in the loss of revenue to the company and to the government. The complaint is being investigated by the Kapurbawdi police in Thane and also the Crime Branch.

The complaint has been filed on behalf of the telecom company by its assistant nodal officer PP Manjrekar. The complaint said that the company had provided 30 telecom lines to an IT solutions company in Kapurbawdi. The company generates bills on the basis of calls received and made from those numbers, and provides revenue to the government. The IT company made alterations in the telecom lines due to which international calls were shown as domestic, the complaint said.

“Telecom lines were disconnected on August 5, after which the police conducted a raid at the IT company premises and seized the WiFi router and other equipment,” a police officer said. “On July 30, the telecom company detected ISD fraud wherein international calls were being shown as local calls to prevent termination charges,” the officer said.

The police have filed a case under the Indian Penal Code sections 379 (theft), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and sections 4 (exclusive privilege in respect of telegraphs, and power to grant licences), 20 (establishing, maintaining or working unauthorised telegraph) and 25 (intentionally damaging or tampering with telegraphs) of The Indian Telegraph Act.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 11:54 PM IST