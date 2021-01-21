Mumbai: IT dept searches premises of real estate groups; unaccounted income of Rs 520 crore detected

The Income Tax (IT) recently carried out search and survey operations in the cases of leading builders located in areas such as Borivali, Mira Road and Bhayandar, the department stated on Thursday.



The searches were conducted on January 12. “The search action has resulted in seizure of unaccounted cash of Rs. 10.16 crore. The total unaccounted income of earlier years detected during the search operation is Rs. 520.56 crore including the cash seized,” a statement issued by the IT department read.