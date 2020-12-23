Income-Tax department attaches property worth Rs 17 cr in Bhopal

Bhopal: The Income-Tax Department has attached a property worth Rs 17 crore in the state capital.

A man identified as Surendra Sahu bought the property in the name of his sister-in-law (elder brother’s wife). She, however, did not show this property in her I-T returns. When the Income-Tax Department probed the matter, it came to light that the property bought by Sahu was benami.

The price of one acre bought in the name of Gaurav Green Marriage Garden is estimated at Rs 17 crore. Besides, the land was divided into several plots, the estimated price of which is Rs 5 crore each.

Sahu bought the property located in Babdia Kalan in the name of his elder brother’s wife.

The bank passbook of Sahu’s wife was also seized after the I-T raids. A sum of Rs 10 lakh has been deposited in this account.

Sahu told the income-tax officers that he had bought the land for Rs 30 lakh in 2006. Now, the price of the land is worth crores of rupees. The Income-Tax Department is evaluating the land on the basis of its current value.