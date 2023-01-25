Mumbai: IO testifies in Hema Upadhyay - Haresh Bhambani murder case

File Photo

An investigating officer gave his deposition before a Dindoshi sessions court on Tuesday in the double murder case of artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Haresh Bhambani. The victim Hema’s estranged husband Chintan Upadhyay is facing trial in the case. The officer said Chintan Upadhyay is an internationally acclaimed artist, when asked.

On being asked by a defence lawyer, he said he did not record any artist’s opinion on the aspect of the theme or type of art Chintan practices. He further said he did not take expert opinion, when asked.

The officer said that he had interrogated one of the accused Pradeep Rajbhar about a conspiracy meeting. The defence advocate suggested to him that he had fabricated evidence in the case. The officer denied this. The crime had come to light in December 2015. A scrap dealer had alerted police towards two cardboard boxes floating in a nullah. These boxes contained two bodies - of Upadhyay and Bhambani. Their hands had been tied behind their backs and mouths and eyes taped shut.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)