Mumbai: International cruise terminal likely to open by Jan 2023

The Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) ambitious project international cruise terminal at Indira Dock in Mumbai likely to be openly by January 2023. According to MbPT Chairman Rajiv Jalota the project was delayed due to Covid, however now the project work has picked up pace.

The official informed that currently civil works are underway. "Within six months the civil work should be completed. A concessionaire has already been appointed which is taking care of civil work and the two floors will be leased out to same for 30 years time period."

The MbPT has received Rs 30 crore deposit from the appointment concessionaire. While Rs 5 crore every year as rental will be accepted with increase in 5 per cent annually.

The international cruise terminal will generate revenue for the port trust besides lakhs of jobs opportunities will open up. This terminal is expected to bring in Rs 29,000 crore to the economy and additionally employment of 2 lakh in Mumbai. It is being built on a 40,000 sq. m area that can handle 10 lakh passengers per annum and 500 ships. By 2030 MbPT targeted 1,000 ships calling 1.2 million passengers per annum, bring Mumbai into one of the Asia's biggest cruise ports.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 09:41 PM IST