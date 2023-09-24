Mumbai International Airport Receives Hoax Bomb Threat Call, Investigation Underway

Mumbai international airport | File Photo

The airport authority received a hoax call about a bomb being planted at the Mumbai International Airport on Sunday. However, nothing was found during the investigation. Mumbai police are currently searching for the unidentified caller.

As per the information, the caller claimed that there was a bomb in a blue coloured bag at Terminal 2. Soon after this, the airport authorities informed the police control room and officers from nearby Sahara police station rushed to the spot and began inspecting the site. Meanwhile, a bomb squad team also reached the airport. After searching the airport premises, nothing was found.

In a statement, Mumbai police said, “An investigation was done, but nothing was found at the airport. Primary investigation suggests that it was a hoax call and currently, we are trying to find out the person behind the call.” In recent months, Mumbai police have encountered a series of hoax threat calls, including a similar incident in August when a false bomb threat was reported at Mumbai airport. A case was registered against an unidentified person under sections 506 (2), and 505 (1) of the IPC Act at Sahar police station.

