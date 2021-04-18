Mumbai: Interference in the working of police won’t be tolerated, warns Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil

Home Minister Dilip Wasle-Patil, on Sunday, warned that the government will not tolerate interference in the working of the police or any pressure put on it. He claimed that Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis tried to put pressure on the police and interfered in their work. “I have asked the senior police officers to inquire and suggest what action can be taken against Fadnavis and other leaders,” he said.

Walse-Patil’s statement came a day after Fadnavis and Leader of Opposition in the state council Pravin Darekar and BJP legislators Parag Alavani and Prasad Lad had visited the BKC police station and questioned the police action to summon Bruck Pharma director Rajesh Dokania and inquiry about the stock of 60,000 vials of Remdesivir.

Walse Patil said, "It is not right to put pressure on the police. Such things will not be tolerated in the future." Police received information that about 60,000 Remedisivir vials. Fadnavis and others reached the police station. If the police wanted to investigate a case, they could have called anyone. All I want to say is that it is not right to put pressure on the police in this way,” said Walse-Patil.

Walse-Patil said, "I am discussing with all our colleagues regarding action in this case and the right decision will be taken." Where exactly the Remdesivir stock was to be made available? To whom was it to be given? Was it to be given to the government or to a political party? Was there additional stock with the company? Mumbai Police has been asked to conduct a thorough inquiry in this regard also, he added.