Mumbai: INSIC-2023 Explores Cutting-Edge Nuclear Technologies And Energy Transition Strategies

On the second day of INSIC-2023, Nuclear for Clean Energy Transition, three technical sessions and a panel discussion took center stage. Chaired by S. A. Bhardwaj, Former Chairman of AERB, the first session focused on Emerging Technologies, featuring a talk by Ms. Valerie Faudon, Director General of the French Nuclear Society, discussing technologies supporting nuclear power deployment in France.

Dr. Alok Mishra from Westinghouse addressed Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). The second session, led by V. P. Nema, former Chief Executive of the Heavy Water Board, delved into Hydrogen Technologies with insights from Dr. Shripad Revankar on hydrogen production schemes and K. T. Shenoy on alkaline water electrolyser technology at BARC.

Nuclear Fuel Cycle for energy transition

In the third session on Nuclear Fuel Cycle for energy transition, chaired by Vivek Bhasin, Director of BARC, speakers like Ms. A. Elena from Rosatom, Russia, discussed sustainable nuclear fuel cycles. G. R. Srinivasan explored nuclear's role in the energy transition. The day concluded with a panel discussion on 'Emerging Nuclear Technologies' chaired by P. A. Suresh Babu, Director of HR at NPCIL.

The third day commenced with presentations by EDF France on Gen III+ Reactors, lessons learned in France, and opportunities in India. EDF plans to establish six EPRs of 1650 MWe in Jaitapur, Maharashtra, under the Indo-French agreement for Civil Nuclear Co-operation.

Korea's nuclear power development experience

Yoh-Shik Nam, Vice President of the Korea Nuclear Association, shared Korea's nuclear power development experience. N. Sivaraman, Outstanding Scientist from IGCAR, Kalpakkam, discussed the second stage of the Indian Nuclear Power Program and its role in green energy transition.

In the afternoon, L&T and Walchand Industries Limited representatives discussed their roles in the Indian Nuclear Power Program. Anil Parab from L&T emphasized the company's contribution, while N. M. Nadaph from WIL highlighted challenges and industry preparedness for the clean energy transition.

The third day concluded with a panel discussion on reducing costs and gestation time for Nuclear Expansion, chaired by V. Rajesh, Director (T) at NPCIL, featuring Anil Parab (L&T), V. Ramany (EDF), S. Gorlin (WNA), and A. Volgin (ROSATOM).