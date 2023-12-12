Mumbai: INSIC-2023 Kickstarts Discussion On India's Nuclear Power Future For Clean Energy Transition

X

The Indian Nuclear Society’s International Conference INSIC-2023 on the theme “Nuclear for Clean Energy Transition” was inaugurated at the DAE Convention Centre, Anushaktinagar on Tuesday by Bhuwan Chandra Pathak, Chairman & Managing Director, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd.

Mr Pathak talked about the NPCIL’s strength in the design, construction, operation and maintenance of Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs). He said that our records in the operation of 220 Mwe PHWRs are world-renowned. He further said that NPCIL is now going strong on optimizing and standardizing the design of 700 MW reactors with several passive safety systems. He said that nuclear capacity in the country is going to increase by 14,500 MW in the coming decade.

Need for accelerating the growth of nuclear power

Vivek Bhasin, Director, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, who was the guest of honor, emphasized the need for accelerating the growth of nuclear power so as to replace fossil fuel base power plants at a fast pace. Prof. B.N. Jagatap, president of the Indian Nuclear Society, in his presidential address said that in order to restrict the global temperature rise to 1.5 0 C,the world needs to achieve an energy mix with 54% renewables, 33% nuclear and 13% fossil. This would need tripling or almost quadrupling the energy by 2050. He said that during COP-28 summit held recently at Dubai, many countries have declared to triple their nuclear capacity. He further said that nuclear renaissance will call for life extension and management of aging nuclear reactors, accelerated growth of nuclear power through

Gen III and III + nuclear reactors and rapid progress in innovative nuclear technologies like Small Modular Reactors (SMRs),

nuclear hydrogen and breeder reactors etc. He informed that during the conference, Indian Nuclear Society is going to sign cooperation agreements with the French Nuclear Society and European Nuclear Society. During the scientific sessions, Serge Gorlin from World Nuclear Association, UK, talked on the road map for increasing nuclear power three to four-fold by 2050. Prof. R. Srikanth presented key policy changes that are needed to enhance Nuclear Power in India’s pathway to Net Zero.

Role of nuclear power in Indian’s energy transition

FormerAmbassador (Rtd.) D.P. Srivastava spoke on role of nuclear power in Indian’s energy transition. There was a panel discussion on the ``Role of Nuclear and Renewables in Clean Energy Transition.” It was chaired by Dr. R. B. Grover from Homi Bhabha National Institute. The panelists were D. P. Srivastava, from Vivekananda International Foundation, New Delhi, Suneet Singh from IIT, Mumbai, R. Srikanth from NIAS, Bangalore, and A. K. Balasubrahmanian formerly from NPCIL.