Mumbai: With Focus On Global Warming & Climate Change, Indian Nuclear Society To Organise Global Conference From December 12 To 15 At DAE Convention Centre

Representative Image

Mumbai: “Nuclear for Clean Energy Transition” will be the theme of a global conference being organised by the Indian Nuclear Society from December 12 to 15 at the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) Convention Centre, Anushakti Nagar in Mumbai.

The theme is closely related to the issue of global warming and climate change caused by the unchecked use of fossil fuels. The world has recognized the unique role of nuclear energy in achieving net-zero carbon emission to keep the global rise in temperature to 1.5 degree C by 2050. The conference is being organized to highlight these issues through talks, panel discussions and poster presentations. The spirit of the conference is in line with the declaration to triple nuclear energy by 2050 made at the COP-28 summit at Dubai recently.

List of topics to be discussed

The conference will bring together all stakeholders of nuclear energy viz technologists from India and abroad, policy makers, academia, industries and media on one platform. The topics to be covered in the conference include future energy mix for net zero emission, accelerated growth of nuclear power, life extension and management of aging nuclear reactors, emerging technologies in support of nuclear power, safety and security, nuclear hydrogen, small modular reactors, nuclear waste management, industry preparedness for the clean energy transition, accelerator- based futuristic technologies and policy frameworks.

The conference will have 23 talks to be delivered by experts from India, International Atomic Energy Agency, France, USA, South Korea, Russia, Japan and the UK.

Panel discussions

There will be three panel discussions, over 100 contributory papers and a technical exhibition with participation from 18 organisations connected with nuclear power. The meet was inaugurated on December 12 2023 by Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission in the presence of B.C. Pathak, Chairman & MD, Nuclear Power Corporation, Vivek Bhasin, director, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Prof. B.N. Jagtap, president of the Indian Nuclear Society.

Special message form Rafael Grossi

Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi has sent a special video message which will be played during the inaugural session. On the sidelines of the conference, there will be discussions with the French Nuclear Energy Society and European Nuclear Society on signing cooperation agreements with the Indian Nuclear Society.