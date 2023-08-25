Mumbai: Indian Railways Faces Severe Personnel Shortage with Over 3 Lakh Vacancies; CR & WR Hardest Hit

Indian Railways | Representational Picture

In a recent disclosure made to the Rajya Sabha in February 2023, the Indian government has shed light on a pressing issue plaguing the country's rail system. An alarming 3,12,039 vacant positions within the Indian Railways have been brought to the forefront, highlighting a severe shortage of personnel across various departments.

The Central Railways and Western Railway divisions are among the hardest hit, with 28,876 and 30,515 vacancies respectively. These staggering numbers underscore the dire need for immediate action to address the personnel shortfall.

Crisis Across Varied Departments

The crisis is widespread, spanning across multiple departments of the railway system. The Administrative Department of Indian Railway, responsible for essential administrative functions, faces a shortage of nearly 4000 employees, exacerbating the strain on the overall operations.

Department-wise Shortages

The Civil Engineering Department of Indian railway, entrusted with the maintenance and development of railway infrastructure, is grappling with a shortage of nearly 80,000 skilled individuals. Simultaneously, the Electrical Department is also facing an urgent need for over 35,000 professionals to meet its operational demands.

The Mechanical Department of national transporter crucial for ensuring the maintenance and upkeep of trains, is experiencing a considerable scarcity of manpower, with approximately 60,000 vacancies remaining unfilled.

Urgent Need for Comprehensive Measures

"This revelation underscores the pressing need for comprehensive measures to address the personnel crisis within the Indian Railways. Without swift intervention, the capacity of the railway system to provide efficient and safe transportation services could be severely compromised. As the government grapples with this critical challenge, the urgency of recruiting and training personnel across various departments becomes increasingly evident," said an union leader of Indian Railway.