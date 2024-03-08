 Mumbai: Inauguration Of Worli-Marine Drive Coastal Road Project's Lane Postponed Again; Check Latest Details Here
Since the VIPs have no time, Mumbaikars are being deprived of this superclass road facility.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 09:17 PM IST
The inauguration of the coastal road has been postponed from Saturday, March 9 to Monday, March 11 at 11 a.m. Even the new date has not been firmed up, a BMC official stated. The road from the Worli-end to Princess Street flyover is ready since the past several days. But since the VIPs have no time, Mumbaikars are being deprived of this superclass road facility.

Saturday's scheduled inauguration by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde , for which even the invitation cards were printed, was postponed apparently because Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were busy with Lok Sabha seat-sharing talks in New Delhi and their availability for the event on Saturday could not be confirmed.

Earlier there was talk of prime minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the mega project. But apparently he too is busy with his nationwide tours. Because of the VIP culture, the inauguration of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link was also delayed by several weeks.

