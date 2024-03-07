In Photos: CM Eknath Shinde Inspects Coastal Road Project In Worli

By: Rahul M | March 07, 2024
Vijay Gohil
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inspected the tunnel constructed on Coastal Road.
Vijay Gohil
A huge central park will be set up around 320 acres of land wherein different types of trees will be planted in 200 acres of area, the chief minister announced.
Vijay Gohil
Shinde also took review of coastal road construction at Worli and Dadar area and directed the BMC administration to finish it before arrival of monsoon.
Vijay Gohil
The coastal road spans from Marine Drive to Worli.
Vijay Gohil
Shinde visited Coastal road and reviewed ongoing construction work.
Vijay Gohil
The coastal road will reportedly be expanded till Mira Road.
Vijay Gohil
Shinde took a ride from Worli to Marine Drive from the coastal road.
Vijay Gohil
Thanks For Reading!