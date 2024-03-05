Development Is The Only Vision Of Government: CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | X/CMO

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that development of Maharashtra is the only vision of his government. “For me, 'CM' is not for 'Chief Minister', it stands for 'Common Man'. While working for the people, we only keep the common man agenda,” he said.

Shinde was speaking at a function of Private Marathi news channel.

“We have restarted the projects which were closed down during the MVA government like the Metro car shed. There is a rapid development going on in the state. Maharashtra is number one state from infrastructure point of view. People will be benefited through projects like Samridhi Mahamarg, construction of missing link of Mumbai-Pune express way, construction of 337 km metro line and Versova-Palghar coastal road. These projects will be a game changer,” he added.

He said that after taking oath as the chief minister, he had given priority to Jalyukt Shivar and farmers' issues. The MVA government had stopped the Marathwada water grid project but we had restarted it, he asserted. As of now we have launched 120 water irrigation projects in the state and 120 hectares area brought under the irrigation. Shinde said, “PM Modi has a vision that we would be a USD5 trillion economy soon. In that, Maharashtra will contribute one trillion, therefore, many development projects have been undertaken.”

The CM claimed that his government has introduced several programmes for the upliftment of the women and girls such as 'Lek Ladaki lakhpati' scheme and launched the Mahila Sanman Yojana under which the state government will give 50% concession in ticket fares in all categories of MSRTC buses to women. The government is trying to reach out to the people with programmes like 'Shasan Aplya Dari' skill development and Namo Employment job fairs, he pointed out.

The government is also upgrading the health centers where citizens will get medical treatment free of cost. Shinde added, “My government has brought Rs3,73,000 crore investment in Maharashtra from Davos, Switzerland.”