 Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Announces Mahayuti Alliance's Ambitious Goal To Secure 45 Seats In Lok Sabha Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Announces Mahayuti Alliance's Ambitious Goal To Secure 45 Seats In Lok Sabha Polls

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Announces Mahayuti Alliance's Ambitious Goal To Secure 45 Seats In Lok Sabha Polls

Shinde inaugurated several projects and laid the foundation stones for others in Kalyan, the Lok Sabha constituency of his son Shrikant Shinde.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, March 03, 2024, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | X/mieknathshinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said the Mahayuti alliance has resolved to win 45 seats in the state in the Lok Sabha polls to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make India a top economy.

Shinde inaugurated several projects and laid the foundation stones for others in Kalyan, the Lok Sabha constituency of his son Shrikant Shinde.

Addressing a gathering, the chief minister highlighted the achievements of the state government across various sectors and the benefits of a "double engine government". "Maharashtra will support PM Modi's vision of making the country a top economy by electing 45 MPs (out of 48)," Shinde said.

Read Also
Namo Job Fair In Baramati: CM Eknath Shinde Promises Employment To 25,000 People - PHOTOS INSIDE
article-image

The Prime Minister had said India would soon become a USD 5 trillion economy and was poised to become the growth engine of the world in the coming years.

The ruling parties of the Mahayuti alliance include the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Shinde, and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

Shinde said cashless facilities will be introduced in all state hospitals with a recent hike in medical benefits from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

"Free health check-up has benefited around 4 crore women," he said.

Read Also
'BJP Will Cross 400 Seats In Lok Sabha Elections': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde In Legislative...
article-image

Shinde said Maharashtra is leading in foreign investment, infrastructure development, and adding substantially to GDP.

The chief minister also spoke about plans to construct the Mumbai-Goa greenfield super expressway.

"Ongoing industrial developments are expected to generate employment for 3 lakh individuals. The interim budget for 2024-25 underscores an inclusive approach, catering to all sections of society," he said. Shinde performed ground-breaking ceremonies for various initiatives, including a new fish market in Dombivli, a cancer-cum-maternity hospital, and an auditorium.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Mumbai Traffic Police Constable Caught On Dash Cam Riding Bike In Wrong Direction On Bandra...

VIDEO: Mumbai Traffic Police Constable Caught On Dash Cam Riding Bike In Wrong Direction On Bandra...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Announces Mahayuti Alliance's Ambitious Goal To Secure 45 Seats In Lok...

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Announces Mahayuti Alliance's Ambitious Goal To Secure 45 Seats In Lok...

Maharashtra: Bombay High Court Quashes I-T Notice To Godrej

Maharashtra: Bombay High Court Quashes I-T Notice To Godrej

Mumbai: SBI Service Manager Arrested For Stealing Gold Jewellery From Bank's Locker Worth Over ₹3...

Mumbai: SBI Service Manager Arrested For Stealing Gold Jewellery From Bank's Locker Worth Over ₹3...

Mumbai News: Businessman Booked For Cheating Friend Of ₹52 Lakh Who Helped Him In Need

Mumbai News: Businessman Booked For Cheating Friend Of ₹52 Lakh Who Helped Him In Need