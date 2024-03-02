'BJP Will Cross 400 Seats In Lok Sabha Elections': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde In Legislative Assembly

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reiterated the "400 seats pitch" in the state Legislative Assembly on Friday and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated his life to the nation, as a result of which this time the BJP will cross 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

"PM Modi has dedicated his life to the nation and has not taken a single day of leave. People have supported him too and that's why this time the BJP will cross 400 seats in this Lok Sabha and in the state it will also be crossing 45 seats," CM Shinde said.

Applauding the BJP-led central government, the chief minister said, "Things that didn't happen in the past 50 years have happened in the past 10 years. It's due to Modi ji."

DCM Fadnavis Speaks On Police Recruitment

Praising the governance under the ruling 'Mahayuti' alliance in the state, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the government has set a record of recruiting about 24,000 policemen in the state so far.

Addressing the Assembly during the ongoing Budget Session, Deputy CM Fadnavis said, "From the very day our government was formed till date, we have set a record in police recruitment. About 24,000 policemen have been recruited so far, and, earlier today, we put out an advertisement for recruiting a further 17,000 police personnel."

On adopting a Bill guaranteeing reservation in government jobs and education to the majority Maratha community in the state, Fadnavis said, "I am happy to announce that we have put an advertisement about 10-percent reservation for Marathas (in government jobs and education)."

On the crackdown on drugs, the deputy CM said, "We have directed the authorities to have a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to cases pertaining to drugs. We have a dedicated narcotics cell and have also set up a special unit. This special cell will have full-fledged units at all police stations. We will give recognition to this unit in the upcoming cabinet meeting."

LoP Attacks Govt Over Misuse Of Funds

Meanwhile, hitting out at the ruling government over the state budget, LoP Vijay Wadettiwar said that the state government use the budget only for upcoming elections.

"We table the issues of women's safety, unemployment, and farmer's issues. The government has no answers to these questions. They use the budget only for upcoming elections. No relief funds were given to farmers and they (government) does not give funds for the crops that were damaged. They are providing funds to their own MLAs," he said.

The five-day budget session of the Maharashtra assembly began on Monday.