Shinde Sena Minister Dada Bhuse And MLA Mahendra Thorwe Engage In Physical Altercation In Assembly Lobby: Reports

Mumbai: A shocking incident transpired in the lobby of Maharashtra legislative assembly on Friday as Shinde group's legislators clashed with each other, ABP Majha reported. Minister Dada Bhuse and MLA Mahendra Thorve, both from the Shinde group (Shiv Sena Shinde Group), engaged in a physical confrontation, as per Majha's report. MLAs Shambhuraj Desai and Bharat Gogavale, both from Shinde faction, intervened and brought situation under control.

During Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's presence in the assembly hall, other legislators from the Shinde group were also present. Following this, while the Chief Minister was in the hall, a confrontation between Mahendra Thorve and Dada Bhuse took place in the lobby. The exact cause of this dispute is not yet known. However, the manner in which a confrontation occurred between two leaders from the same faction has sparked political discussions, hinting at discord within the political sphere.

Who are Dada Bhuse and Mahendra Thorwe?

Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse, a prominent Shiv Sena member, represents the Malegaon Outer Assembly Constituency in the 13th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, marking his fourth consecutive term. He had joined Eknath Shinde when he split the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

Since his election in 2004, Bhuse has held various key positions, including Minister of State for Co-operation, guardian minister for Dhule District, and guardian minister for Palghar district.

Mahendra Thorve currently serves as a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly representing the Karjat Vidhan Sabha constituency as a member of the Shiv Sena. He was electied in 2019. He has a background in business and construction.