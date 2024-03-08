Mumbai News: CM Eknath Shinde Reviews Coastal Also Visits Hindurhidaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana

Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared that around 320 acre Central Park will be set up around the 'Dharmveer Swarajya Rakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road'. On Thursday morning, CM Shinde visited Coastal road and reviewed ongoing construction work.

He was accompanied by Guardian Minister and School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Skill Development minister and Guardian Minister of Suburban Mumbai, Mangalprabhat Lodha, BMC Commissioner, Dr. Iqbalsingh Chahal, Additional Municipal Commissioner Sudhakar Shinde and P. Velarasu. Shinde took a ride from Worli to Marine drive from the coastal road. Shinde reviewed the work and issued directions to BMC administration.

Huge Central park To Be Set Up Promises CM

While speaking to the Media Shinde said " The work of Coastal road is about to finish. A huge central park will be set up around 320 acres of land wherein different types of trees will be planted in 200 acres of area. This would be a world class park. 95 percent of coastal road work has finished and Coastal road will be open for the citizen after completion of remaining work " Said CM.

CM Reviews CC Road Construction At Worli, Dadar

Shinde also took review of CC road construction at Worli, Dadar area and directed the BMC administration to finish it before arrival of monsoon. Shinde visited Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Nehru science park and Seth Motilala Sanghi road at Worli, He also visited Dadasaheb Rege marg at Dadar and reviewed ongoing work of CC roads. He also communicated with the local residents and directed BMC officers to make necessary arrangements that people should not suffer due to the work and also directed to finish the work on time. CM mentioned that there is a system of water percolation in construction of CC roads and these CC roads will be eco friendly.

CM Shinde Visits Hindurhidaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana

Moreover, CM Shinde also visited Hindurhidaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana at worli area around 11.30 am. He also communicated with the patients who had come there for treatment. On this visit CM Shinde informed the media " We are trying to bring down the health treatment cost of Mumbaikars. We have started 'Arogya Aplya Daari' scheme. under this scheme door to door checking will be done.

Zero prescription policy will begin from April month" said CM. Further, CM visited Aapla Dawakhana at Worli Engineering hub premises and he inspected store room, medicine room, treatment room and wash rooms. He also spoken to senior citizens who had visited the Aapla Dawakhana. CM said they were satisfied with the treatment of Aapla Dawakhana.

CM Said to media " We have started Aapla Dawakhana in 226 places so people could get treatment nearby their houses. So far 42 lakh citizens have been benefited with the scheme. People are getting free treatment in cashless and paperless facilities. door to door checking will be done through the 'Arogya aaplya Daari campaign' and Zero prescription policy will start from April we have made provision of Rs 1500 Cr for the schemes." Shinde added.