Mumbai: Inadequate Staff, Improper Samples Hit Forensic Science Laboratories Adversely

The bodies of a couple found in their apartment bathroom; a body found chopped into multiple pieces, in a decomposed state, with the killer suspected to be the daughter... these and several other big cases are currently on “pause”. Why? Delays in forensic reports have forced police to put investigations into these cases on the back-burner.

Reliability of Forensic Evidence

“Witnesses can lie, but forensic evidence does not,” a senior official says. However, what if the forensic report takes ages to reach the investigating team, thereby delaying justice? “We try not to delay justice, but the system has loopholes,” says Dr Rukmani Krishnamurthy, an eminent forensic scientist who is also the chairperson and CEO of Helik Advisory.

Dr Krishnamurthy is known for her role at the Institute of Forensic Science and Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL), where she brought radical changes in the field by modernising labs in several parts of Maharashtra.

Several reasons behind delays

In recent years, the FSL has acquired a reputation for delaying forensic reports – sometimes months after the date of the crime. Crucial reports that are heavily dependent on forensic “point of view” get stuck in the “investigation process”, frustrating police and other authorities. In several instances, cases lose witnesses, testimonies – even the accused, due to “lack of evidence”.

Staff Shortage and Appointment Delays

The primary cause of this situation is the lack of adequate staff at the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratories, Maharashtra. There are 13 labs across the state, including the FSL in Kalina, Santacruz, which get heavily loaded with cases every year. Dr Krishnamurthy told the FPJ: “Many factors are involved in each case the FSL gets. These include the postmortem reports, the materials we get from the police and the priority of the case. However, manpower being the main issue, I think the government is working on it. Laboratories are already piled up with cases, so it can’t be like if there is a case today, we can keep the rest in the queue to one side. There is a protocol to be followed, there are instructions given to us about “priorities” by the government too.”

Dr Krishnamurthy said priority is given to national-level emergencies, bomb blasts, etc. In such cases, “the government instructs the director to rearrange the staff, extend their work hours, keep the other pile to one side,” she said.

Difficulties with Challenging Samples

According to her, another reason has to do with the samples. “Sometimes samples don’t fit the criteria. In cases of body damage due to fire or burns, further damaging the DNA, it’s difficult to work on those samples. If the body is decomposed to the extent that nothing remains, the job gets tough.”

Complexity and Importance of Forensics in Crime-Solving

Forensics today occupies a central place in crime-solving. From digital forensics to mobile and cyber forensics, the toxicology department, chemistry department, voice analysis to brain mapping – the list goes on. The normal reporting time for any forensics lab is six weeks. However, Dr Krishnamurthy said things can take longer. If in the name of getting things done quickly, “we make some mistake with the analysis, we will be dragged to the court as our analysis is directly connected to someone’s life. We cannot risk such actions!” she said.

Talking about the shortage in staff at FSL, a source said that nearly 30% to 40% of staffers are overworked. Also, there are several posts that are sanctioned, but the Maharashtra Public Service Commission “takes their own time” to finish the appointment work, even after the completion of the selection process.

