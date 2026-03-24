Mumbai In Motion: Revas–Karanja Bridge To Slash Uran–Alibaug Travel To 30 Minutes | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The proposed Revas–Karanja bridge across Dharamtar Creek is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Uran and Alibaug, reducing travel time between the two locations to about 30 minutes once completed. The 2-km-long four-lane bridge is part of a broader coastal infrastructure initiative along Maharashtra’s western shoreline and aims to provide a direct road link between Karanja near Uran and Revas near Alibaug.

At present, commuters travelling between the two points must take a 70-km road route that takes over two hours. While ferry services currently provide a faster 15- minute crossing, they remain suspended during the monsoon season, making road travel the only option for several months each year. The bridge is also expected to improve regional logistics by reducing the distance between Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and Alibaug from about 55km to nearly 30km easing movement for both commuters and freight vehicles.

About The Project

The project involves the construction of the main 2- km bridge across Dharamtar Creek, along with two approach roads, taking the total project length to over 10km. The bridge structure will rise about 31.5 metres above the creek and include a 1.5- metre-wide pedestrian pathway. Implementation of the project is being carried out by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation(MSRDC), with construction works being executed by Afcons Infrastructure.

According to MSRDC officials, the bridge work is currently underway with the construction of pillars in the creek area progressing as planned and it is expected to be ready by March 2028. In the Revas Reddi Coastal project total 9 creek bridges comprising of which work on seven bridges already started However, sources added that work on the project’s end Karanja and Revas—has slowed due to delays in land acquisition and compensation payments.

“Nearly 8 km of land needs to be acquired for the project, including around 4.5 km of government-owned land. A significant portion of this land belongs to the City and Industrial Development Corporation, which must transfer it to MSRDC to facilitate construction,” source said. In addition, the process of disbursing monetary compensation for private land parcels is still pending from MSRDC, further affecting the pace of work on the approach roads. Despite these challenges, the 2km bridge segment across Dharamtar Creek is progressing steadily.

Officials indicate that once the remaining land acquisition issues are resolved, work on the project can accelerate. The bridge is also expected to strengthen connectivity between the Raigad region and key infrastructure hubs such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Atal Setu corridor, improving access to the upcoming airport and nearby industrial zones. Once operational, the Revas–Karanja bridge is expected to transform connectivity along the coastal belt and provide a faster road link between Uran, Alibaug and surrounding areas.

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