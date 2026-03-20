Maharashtra Infra Update: JNPT Linked Expressway Connecting Mumbai-Pune -Goa Routes Moves Ahead, Bids Open April 16

Maharashtra Infra Update: JNPT Pagote Chouk Expressway Moves Ahead, Bids Open April 16 |

The proposed Pagote Chouk Expressway in Maharashtra has moved a step closer to execution, with the National Highways Authority of India initiating the process for Coastal Regulation Zone clearance. The development marks a key milestone for the greenfield infrastructure project aimed at strengthening connectivity between Jawaharlal Nehru Port and major national highways.

At the same time, construction bids for the project are scheduled to open on April 16, 2026, signalling progress in the pre-construction phase.

Strategic Link Between Port and Highways

The 29.3 kilometre six lane expressway is designed to provide a direct, access controlled route between JNPT Port and key arterial roads including NH48, the Mumbai Pune Expressway, and the Mumbai Goa highway. The corridor is expected to ease congestion on existing routes and streamline the movement of goods and passenger traffic.

The project is particularly significant for freight movement from the port, offering faster and more efficient connectivity to inland regions.

Key Infrastructure Features

The expressway will include a mix of complex engineering structures to navigate the terrain. Plans include six major bridges, five minor bridges, four viaducts, and two tunnels measuring 1.9 kilometres and 1.57 kilometres respectively.

These elements are aimed at ensuring seamless travel while maintaining speed and safety standards across the corridor.

Timeline and Travel Impact

The project has a targeted completion timeline of 30 months from the start of construction. Once operational, it is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Mumbai and Pune.

Motorists travelling from Pune will be able to exit the Mumbai Pune Expressway shortly after the Khalapur toll plaza and reach the Chirle interchange of Atal Setu in around 20 minutes. The development is likely to bring both cities closer while boosting regional connectivity and economic activity.

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