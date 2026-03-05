Good News! 98% Work Done On Mumbai-Pune Expressway ‘Missing Link’, Set To Open On May 1 | X/ DNT_DFB

Pune: The long-awaited “missing link” project on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway is nearing completion, with nearly 98% of the work finished. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) plans to open the new stretch on May 1, coinciding with Maharashtra Day.

Senior MSRDC officials confirmed on Tuesday that the deadline for completing the remaining civil works is still set for April 30. Responding to a starred question in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly last week, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said in a written reply that the revised timeline would be met. He explained that the earlier December deadline could not be achieved due to geographical and technical challenges but emphasised that the project is now in its final phase. Shinde also clarified that traffic will only be permitted after all mandatory safety inspections and load tests are successfully completed.

Officials from MSRDC reiterated that there will be no further delays. As of March 3, only about 2% of the work remains. The corridor heading towards Pune has already been completed, while only a six-metre section remains pending on the Mumbai-bound side. Trial runs and final safety approvals are expected to take place in the last week of April.

The urgency to complete the project became more apparent after a serious accident in early February near Khopoli, where a tanker carrying highly inflammable propylene gas overturned. The incident led to a 32-hour suspension of traffic on the expressway, resulting in nearly 20-kilometre-long vehicle queues and leaving thousands of commuters stranded without food or water. The disruption renewed demands to expedite the missing link project to provide a safer alternative route.

The ₹6,695-crore project connects Khopoli to Kusgaon and is designed to bypass the steep and winding ghat section between Khandala and Lonavala, which is known to be a major bottleneck. The new alignment will shorten the existing 19.8-kilometre stretch by more than 6 kilometres and is expected to reduce travel time between Mumbai and Pune by around 25 to 30 minutes.

The route begins with a 900-metre viaduct at Khopoli, constructed around 60 metres above ground level, which leads into a 1.64-kilometre tunnel. It then crosses Tiger Valley through a 650-metre cable-stayed bridge supported by two 180-metre-high pylons. The bridge, being built by Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, is considered the tallest road cable-stayed bridge in India.

After crossing the valley, the alignment enters a nearly 9-kilometre tunnel before emerging at Kusgaon on the Pune side. The new four-lane corridor will offer an additional traffic lane compared to the existing ghat section, helping ease congestion on the busy route.

Highway police expect traffic patterns to change significantly once the missing link opens. Light motor vehicles, which form a large portion of expressway traffic, are likely to use the new alignment. Officials believe commuters travelling from Pune to Mumbai will benefit the most, as they will avoid getting stuck behind heavy trucks climbing the steep ghat stretches.

Apart from improving daily travel between the two cities, the new route will also serve as an important diversion during emergencies, providing a faster and safer alternative to the older Mumbai–Pune Highway.