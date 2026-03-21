Maharashtra Infra Update: Mumbai–Pune Expressway Missing Link Nears Completion, Opening Slated For May 1 | X/ DNT_DFB

Mumbai: The long-awaited Mumbai–Pune Expressway augmentation project called as “missing link” is finally set to partially open most likely by May 1 this year,marking yet another extension for the ambitious project.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which is the project implementation authority, its official stating that 99% of the work is now complete.

The 13-km connector — designed to bypass the accident-prone ghat stretch — of Khandala, promises to shorten the distance between Mumbai and Pune by 5.7 km and cut travel time by nearly 30 minutes.

Originally scheduled for completion in March 2024, the deadline has now been pushed four times: First to January 2025, Then to March 2025, Later revised to August 2025, With the first operational opening now expected on May 1, 2026.

Officials attribute the repeated delays to the project’s complex terrain and demanding engineering requirements, including deep tunnels and elevated structures across the Lonavala–Khandala valley.

A senior MSRDC official said that while the first tunnel and viaduct are fully ready, final touches are ongoing on the cable-stayed section of the second viaduct — considered the most challenging component.

“This segment sits more than 100 metres above the valley, which makes construction extremely sensitive. The remaining finishing works are in the final stage,” the official said.

The second viaduct, a 640-metre cable-stayed bridge, forms the heart of the new alignment and stands nearly 100 metres above Khandala Valley, Engineers have been using the completed tunnel and viaduct on the other side to access the remaining work site without disturbing traffic on the existing expressway.

Starting at Khopoli, the project consists of an 840-metre viaduct, a 1.75-km tunnel, the high-elevation cable-stayed bridge and an additional 8.9-km tunnel, parts of which run 170 feet below ground, beneath the Lonavala lake bed.

Once operational, the new route will allow vehicles to travel up to 120 kmph, thanks to reduced curves and fewer elevation changes. MSRDC officials say the project plays a crucial role in their effort to transform the corridor into a “zero-fatality zone,” especially to mitigate accidents in the ghat.

The new alignment will also help eliminate the recurring monsoon chaos caused by landslides and falling rocks — a major contributor to long traffic snarls on the expressway. With modern engineering measures in place, the agency expects smoother, safer, and disruption-free commutes for lakhs of travellers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/