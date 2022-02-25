Mumbai: Implement national hawker's policy or face protests, says BJP leader

Ahead of the BMC election, the BJP has hit out at the Shiv Sena-led-BMC over the issue of non-implementation of hawker’s policy in Mumbai. In a letter written to Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, BJP leader Rajhans Singh, warned her to implement it within 8 days.

"In 2014 Center gave its nod to implement national hawker’s policy but since then BMC has failed to implement it," the letter said.

The state government, in 2016 -2017 had prepared a plan along the same lines but BMC again didn’t implement it making this issue more critical. "It is nothing but injustice to lakhs of ‘Uttar Bhartiy’ people who contribute to the development of the city,” said Singh.

In 2014 BMC had surveyed 1,28,443 hawkers and had received almost 99,435 proposals from 24 wards.

The civic body had also formed a committee to scrutinise the applications which they had received. After the scrutiny, the said committee had approved approximately 15,361 applicants and decided to give them certificates.

The said committee had also given its nod and approval for 30,832 places over 400 roads in the city. But no effective implementation has happened to date. Singh alleged that “BMC had not distributed any certificates to eligible hawkers and that’s why those 30 thousand places are still vacant. BMC is providing wrong information to Mumbaikar all these 15 thousand eligible hawkers are 50 years old and not new ones.”

He also alleged that BMC is deliberately delaying the implementation of this policy. "Now BMC is waiting for the suggestion of the State Government but Shiv Sena Party is in power in the state and so what is the delay about ? “

Further, he said that it is the plan of BMC not to implement it as the civic body is going to distribute the food truck licenses which again means that hawkers who are waiting for this policy will have to face the burden of it.

Rajhans warned the mayor to implement this policy within 8 days or else the BJP party and its leaders will protest against BMC.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 01:35 PM IST