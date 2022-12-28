Mumbai: IMD predicts a slightly warmer New Year's eve, poor AQI

Swapnil Sakhare/ FPJ

Mumbai: After recording a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius on Christmas, the city’s temperature is back to an average of 17 to 20 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city may experience a not-so-cold New Year's eve, as the minimum temperature is likely to go up to 21 degrees Celsius over the weekend.

According to the IMD, on Tuesday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 17.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 31.5 degrees Celsius, with 61% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 20.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 29.2 degrees Celsius, with 74% relative humidity.

The IMD has predicted formation of slight fog in the early morning hours, followed by clear skies later in the day for the next two days.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday the air quality of the city was in the ‘poor’ category which could lead to smog in the early hours over the city. According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 283 on Tuesday, while Chembur (342), Andheri (329), Mazagoan (328) and Malad (311) were in the 'very poor' category on Sunday.

SAFAR has predicted the air quality of Mumbai to remain in the ‘poor’ category for the next two days.