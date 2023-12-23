Mumbai: IMD Forecasts Cloudy Weather & Warmer Temperatures In City Due To Arabian Sea Cyclonic Circulation |

Mumbai experienced cloudy weather on Friday, and according to the weather bureau, the same conditions are expected to persist on Saturday as well. The overcast skies led to an increase in temperature compared to the past few days.

What the IMD says

Sunil Kamble, the head of the Mumbai branch of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), explained, "There is a cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea. The cloudy weather is a result of that circulation. These are medium and high clouds that do not carry much moisture and do not have a significant impact on the weather. Temperature increases are due to the westerly disturbance. The minimum temperature will be around 23 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will be around 32 degrees on Saturday."

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Skymet, cautioned, "People may suffer from cough, cold, and fever due to the cloudy weather, the increase in temperature and humidity, and a decrease in the air quality index."

Temperature should decrease from Monday

According to a weather expert, temperatures are expected to decrease starting Monday, providing Mumbai residents with a cooler winter. The cooling of the wind is contingent on the extent of snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and the Himalayan region, as well as the intensity of northern winds.

On December 13, Mumbai had recorded its lowest temperature of the season, with the mercury dropping to 19.04 degrees Celsius. This marked the second time that the temperature in Mumbai went below 20 degrees Celsius. Subsequently, the city has been experiencing a gradual increase in the minimum temperature over the past week.