Mumbai: Pleasant Weather Continues In City; IMD Forecasts Clear Skies, Temperature Around 33°C On Friday | File

Citizens of Mumbai and surrounding areas experienced pleasant weather on Thursday morning and evening. According to IMD Mumbai, similar pleasant weather is expected on Friday and Saturday, with clear skies in the city and suburbs. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 33 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will be 23 degrees Celsius in Mumbai on Friday.

"The temperature will not drop further"

Sushma Nair, a weather scientist at IMD Mumbai, stated, "The temperature will not drop further; it will not go below 20 degrees until December 14th. After the 14th, the temperature will increase again due to a western disturbance in the wind. To experience the arrival of winter, we will have to wait for a few more days."

Commenting on the current temperature dip, Nair said, "There is a dip in temperature compared to last week due to the flow of northerly wind and low humidity in the air. The temperature will change again. Last year, we also experienced chilling weather in the last week of December during Christmas," Nair added.

Advisory to fishermen

According to IMD, squally weather with a wind speed of 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is very likely to prevail over parts of the southeast Arabian Sea adjoining the east-central Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, and the Maldives area. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas during the mentioned period.

There is no significant change expected in the maximum temperature over the interior part of Maharashtra in the next 24 hours, with a gradual rise by 3-4 degrees Celsius during the subsequent 2 days. Similarly, there is no large change anticipated in minimum temperatures over the middle Maharashtra region during the next 4-5 days.