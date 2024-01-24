Mumbai: Illegal Parking Plagues Airport Area, Exacerbating Traffic Woes | FPJ

In a city notorious for its traffic snarls, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport finds itself at the epicentre of a burgeoning problem – illegal parking. Despite ample parking facilities provided by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and the airport, commuters continue to flout regulations, exacerbating traffic congestion, especially at Terminal 2.

Residents raise concerns

Residents around Marol Naka and Airport Road have been vocal about their concerns, citing private tour and travel rental cars as the primary offenders. These vehicles, along with heavy trucks, occupy both sides of roads in JB Nagar and Marol.

Repeated complaints have fallen on deaf ears, with Godfrey Pimenta of Watchdog Foundation lamenting the lack of action by the Sahar Traffic Division. Pimenta points out that, despite numerous MCGM parking lots, including one at the airport, illegal parking persists.

Issue extends beyond local vehicles

The issue extends beyond local vehicles, with cars from Pune, Gujarat, and other states contributing to the problem. Drivers reportedly refuse to pay the parking charges imposed by both the airport and the MCGM, claiming the fees are exorbitant. Buses and trucks add to the chaos by occupying entire lanes.

Shashi Pandey, an employee at a parking facility in Bapnala, Sahar Village, notes that the parking spaces are often occupied on weekdays, primarily by daily office-goers. However, the situation reverses on weekends, with the parking lots being empty. He adds that cab drivers opt for legal parking only when traffic cops are patrolling, or else prefer hidden spots or double-lane parking.

Manish Valanju, Assistant Commissioner of K East Ward, acknowledges the availability of multiple pay-and-park locations like Vasant Oasis Public Parking Lot with capacity of 1,517 vehicles, Parle Square Mall for 44 light motor vehicles, JVLR APL for 129 LMVs and Bapnala APL for 197 vehicles.

Jaising Naik, sub-inspector of the Sahar traffic division, outlines efforts to curb the problem, including dedicated riders in three shifts monitoring illegal parking and plans for no-halting boards. In response to the ongoing challenges, airport authorities have appointed 15-20 marshals to monitor illegal parking. Efforts are underway to engage nearby hotels in the solution and enhance manpower to ensure smoother traffic flow around the airport vicinity, he said, acknowledging the need for additional manpower.

4 Parking Locations provided by MCGM at K east ward

Total Vehicle capacity of all : 1709 Vehicles

1. Vasant Oasis PPL.

HMV. 25

LCV. 210

LMV. 1282

Total :- 1517

2. Parle Square Mall.

LMV. 44 Nos

3. JVLR APL

LMV 129 Nos

4. Bapnala APL

LMV. 19