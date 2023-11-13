Mumbai: Illegal Fireworks Sellers Feel The Heat From Police | Pixabay

Swooping on illegal fireworks sellers, the Mumbai police booked several shopkeepers and seized their stock. In Borivali, the police filed cases against four people while the Andheri cops took action against three stalls found selling fireworks without licenses and booked three people.

Similarly, the Dahisar police filed cases against five people whereas their Malad counterparts caught a 38-year-old man for selling fireworks without a valid license. The DN Nagar police took action against two people for committing the same offence.

The cases were registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Explosives Act and the Maharashtra Police Act

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)