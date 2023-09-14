Mumbai: Iconic K Rustom Ice Cream Parlour Ranks 49 On Taste Atlas List Of  150 Places In World For Desserts

There is uber sweet news for Mumbaikars. The iconic ice cream K Rustom & Co by the side of the north stand of Brabourne Stadium, Churchgate has been ranked 49 in a list of 150 places across the globe for their desserts by Taste Atlas, the amazing world food guide.

Founded in 1953

Founded in 1953 by Khodabux Rustam Irani, the small outlet has rightly acquired iconic status over the decades. Its sandwich ice creams are so famous that one is not considered a Mumbaikar unless he or she had slurped them with the milk running down the elbow.

Over the years it has become an integral part of Mumbai's food scene with its offering of vanilla, peppermint, Nescafe, Kharbuza, Guava, Green Mango, Rose Ripple ice creams and many more varieties all made with the purest of ingredients.

Pocket-friendly

The wafers to hold the ice cream sandwich is believed to be sourced from Hyderabad. Apart from the superb quality, the other reason for its popularity is the price which is easy on their pockets. Even though it is supposed to be an ice cream parlour, there is no place to sit. You stand at the entrance of the shop whose entrance is blocked by a freezer and place your order. Then you hold the chilled ice cream sandwiches between your fingers and walk down Veer Nariman Road even as the wind from the Arabian sea beyond Marine Drive blows on your face.

Case against K Rustam

A few years ago, ice cream lovers received a rude jolt when the newspapers announced that the small causes court at Dhobi Talao has asked the owners to vacate the premises in two months' time. The case was filed by the Cricket Club of India (CCI) which had filed an eviction suit against the parlour on the plea that it needed more space to accommodate new members. The parlour occupies about 3,000 sq ft with a 950 sq ft of mezzanine floor. However, the city heaved a collective sigh of relief when the appellate authority stayed the eviction order.

It may be another few years until the litigation attains finality. Till then Mumbaikars can enjoy K Rustam's delightful ice creams.

