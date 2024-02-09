Mumbai: Iconic Damodar Hall In Parel To Undergo Redevelopment

Maharashtra school education minister Deepak Kesarkar instructed the BMC to submit a revised plan for redevelopment of the iconic Damodar Hall in Parel on Thursday. He has also directed to increase the seating capacity of the hall to 1,000. As per the plan, a new drama theatre with all modern facilities will be built in the next two years.

Kesarkar took review of the redevelopment work along with MLA Pravin Darekar and the civic officials on Thursday. Damodar Natyagruha, also known as Damodar Hall, is one of the oldest centres of drama and other performing arts in Parel. It was built in 1922 by the Social Service League. "The school and the theatre would get flooded in every monsoon and also required heavy repairs. So, the drama theatre and school building will undergo a redevelopment," said a civic official.

"I have instructed to submit a revise plan with changes in seating capacity from earlier plan of 800 seats to 1,000. Since it will take two years to complete the redevelopment work I have told to carry out both the work together so that the work gets completed at a given time," said Kesarkar. The theatre has been closed for redevelopment work since October 31 last year.