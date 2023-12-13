 Mumbai: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Assures Retention Of Legacy In Damodar Hall Redevelopment
Minister for Industries Uday Samant informed the house that a new drama theatre with all modern facilities would be developed in the place where the hall stood.

Ramu BhagwatUpdated: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 09:23 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave the assurance in the legislative council on Wednesday when the matter of the auditorium was raised by senior BJP leader Pravin Darekar in a calling attention motion.

Darekar pointed out that Damodar Hall had a significant place in the cultural movement of Mumbai as top Marathi plays were staged there. It also housed a school and night college. The place was closed down last month for redevelopment.

Darekar insisted that old workers of the theatre be retained in the developed place, and drama artistes and staff not be left out of the new establishment after the construction of the new theatre.

He urged the government to convene a meeting of the trustees of the Hall along with prominent artists from the Marathi drama field to finalize the redevelopment plan.

Minister for Industries Uday Samant informed the house that a new drama theatre with all modern facilities would be developed in the place where the hall stood. “The new theatre would be developed after taking suggestions from prominent Marathi drama artists,” the minister said and added that the government would also ensure that the old workers of the theatre got reemployment.

