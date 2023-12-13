Maharashtra: Opposition Walks Out Alleging Negligence In Death Of 21-Year-Old Pregnant Woman At Buldhana Hospital

Leaders of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar and Ambadas Danve along with other MLAs stage a protest against the State government over deaths that occurred in the government hospitals during the Winter Session of the State Assembly, in Nagpur on Tuesday. | ANI

The entire Opposition walked out of the state Assembly on Wednesday, alleging negligence by doctors that led to the death of a young pregnant woman and her child in a Buldhana hospital.

Raising the issue, Sunil Kedar, Subhash Dhote, Aslam Sheikh and Yogesh Sagar alleged that the doctors at Buldana Women's Hospital were responsible for the untimely death of a young woman and her child. Vidya Nilesh Gawande, aged 21, was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with dengue.

As the pregnant woman’s platelet count was falling precariously, her health condition deteriorated, and the child died in the womb on August 11, 2023.

Seeing her deteriorating condition, she was taken to Akola Medical College the same afternoon and later shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Nagpur, where she succumbed to illness and was reported brought dead.

In his written reply, Health Minister Uday Sawant informed that the Deputy Director of Health Services and Dean GMC, Nagpur, in their reports, said Vidya died because of Sepsis with IUD with multi-organ dysfunction syndrome along with Dengue shock syndrome.

Grossly dissatisfied with the replies, the opposition demanded action against those responsible for the negligent death of the woman and child. The opposition members then walked out in protest.