Maharashtra: Social Media Misused As Narcotics Marketplace, Says Dy CM Fadnavis; Calls for Action On Drug Supply

The state legislative council was shocked by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, revealing that social media, especially Instagram, was being misused to sell narcotics. He stated that the easy availability of drugs on Instagram has led to an increase in the supply of narcotics across Maharashtra.

"Drugs are being sold on Instagram, turning it into a marketplace for narcotics, with courier companies facilitating deliveries. We've warned these companies, emphasising their responsibility to curb such nefarious activities," he said. The state legislative council discussed the issue of alleged drug kingpin Lalit Patil and his prolonged stay at Pune's Sassoon Hospital.

Opposition MLCs, led by Ambadas Danve and Sachin Ahir, questioned whether the government would take stringent action and arrest the hospital's dean for complicity in the case. Fadnavis responded, "We have already suspended the hospital's dean. His suspension is due to negligence of duty, but if his connection to the larger drug network is revealed, we will act accordingly."

Danve raised the issue of how dangerous drugs were being manufactured in the state, considering that the raw material, like methadone, is monitored. He speculated that mephedrone might be required by some industries like sugar factories.

Fadnavis explained that drugs are now being manufactured innovatively, with different chemicals being mixed to create them. He reassured, "We are keeping track of all such activities," emphasising his role as the Deputy CM and the holder of the Home portfolio.