Mumbai: Iconic CSMT Station's Platform Extension Project Reaches 70% Completion | Kamal Mishra

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai, a hub of bustling railway activities, is on the verge of a significant transformation with the nearing completion of the CSMT platform extension project. This ambitious initiative, currently over 70% complete, is poised to enhance the station's capacity and improve the overall commuting experience for the millions of passengers it serves.

The historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

The CSMT station boasts a total of 18 platforms, with a unique division in their services. Platforms 1 to 7 cater to suburban services, while platforms 8 to 18 handle long-distance trains. However, among the 11 long-distance platforms, only a select few can presently accommodate 24-coach trains. The ongoing extension project targets all these platforms, with a special focus on platforms 10 to 14.

Details of project

The heart of the project lies in the extension of platforms 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14 to handle trains with up to 24 coaches. The scope of work includes substantial extensions ranging from 305 to 382 meters, along with yard remodeling and the construction of essential service buildings. The proposed lengths for these platforms, once completed, will significantly augment CSMT's capacity to handle longer trains.

Beyond platform extensions, the project encompasses the removal and relocation of old Overhead Equipment (OHE) masts and signaling infrastructure. This involves dismantling 61 old OHE masts, 71 signaling and telecommunication obstructions, and nine old dry pit lines and washing pit lines. Additionally, 25 turnouts and a 3-track Diamond arrangement will be dismantled and replaced with 14 track turnouts. This comprehensive approach ensures that the extended platforms seamlessly integrate with upgraded rail infrastructure.

Completed works

Several completed works showcase the project's progress, including the dismantling of the construction of a Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) building. The completion of the Object Controller Rooms at CSMT and Masjid, along with the laying and linking of 2 km of track, are significant milestones.

Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway, emphasizes the importance of the project in improving mobility within the CSMT-Dadar area. The current limitations on platforms 10 and 11 (13-coach capacity) and platforms 12 and 13 (17-coach capacity) will be overcome once the extension work concludes. All four platforms will then accommodate longer trains, up to 24 coaches, eliminating the need to divert trains to other stations due to platform constraints.

Significance of project

With CSMT being the busiest station in Mumbai, handling operations for numerous long-distance and local trains, the platform extension project is crucial. The daily footfall of nearly 11 lakh passengers necessitates enhanced infrastructure to meet growing demands. "The challenges of the project, including dismantling and shifting existing railway lines, highlight the dedication to ensuring smooth operations amidst the bustling traffic," said an official.

As the project targets completion by the end of the financial year, it stands as a testament to the commitment to providing a more efficient and accommodating railway experience for the millions relying on CSMT daily. "Once finished, the extended platforms will not only signify a physical transformation but also a significant leap towards a more streamlined and responsive railway network in Mumbai," said an official.

Key points

Cost of the project is Rs 62.12 Crore.

Overall Progress of the project is over 70%.

Completed works include the construction of RRI (Route Relay Interlocking) building (G+3), construction of the substation building,

Object Controller Rooms at CSMT and Masjid completed,

and laying and linking of track to a length of 2 km of platforms connecting to existing lines has been completed.

Completion of this work will improve mobility of trains in CSMT-Dadar area.