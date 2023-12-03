Maharashtra: Railway Board Inspects Progress Of Panvel-Karjat Suburban Railway Corridor; Promises Faster Commute To CSMT By 2025 | Kamal Mishra

The suburban landscape around Panvel and Karjat is set to witness a significant transformation with the ongoing development of a new suburban railway corridor. The Member Infrastructure of the Railway Board, Roop Narayan Sunkar, recently conducted an inspection of the project on Saturday, shedding light on its progress and future prospects.

Travel time bw CSMT & Karjat expected to decrease by approx 30 min

Once completed, the travel time between CSMT and Karjat is expected to decrease by approximately 30 minutes compared to the current 130-minute journey via Kalyan. Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation is targeting to complete the project by December 2025. As of now, 46 percent of the project work is completed.

Kamal Mishra

"Member Infrastructure Roop Narayan Sunkar expressed satisfaction during the inspection. He commended the efforts of the field staff, interacted with project stakeholders, and appreciated the dedication demonstrated in executing this vital suburban railway corridor," said an official of MRVC. The inspections were carried out along with MRVC chairman and managing director Subhash Chand Gupta.

Project has made substantial headway

The project, sanctioned in January 2018, has made substantial headway. Detailed estimates, drawings, and designs, including 70 General Arrangement Drawings (GADs) for rail flyovers, tunnels, and stations, have received approval. The meticulous planning is evident in the approval of Environmental and Social Impact Assessments for stations like Mohope, Chowk, Karjat, Chikhale, and Panvel.

According to MRVC, Land acquisition, a critical aspect of large-scale infrastructure projects, has seen remarkable progress. Private land spanning 57.16 hectares and government land measuring 4.4 hectares have been successfully acquired. Additionally, a significant step forward includes the clearance for 9.131 hectares of forest land, emphasizing the project's commitment to environmental sustainability.

"Significant portions already completed"

Asked about the progress of ongoing works, Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer of MRVC, said, 'Earthwork and bridge construction are underway, with significant portions already completed. Noteworthy achievements include completing 13.95 lakh cubic meters of soil earthwork out of the total 20.85 lakh cubic meters. The construction of Panvel Station's station buildings is in full swing, with the issuance of Letters of Acceptance (LOA) for various other buildings. Contracts for stations at Chikhale, Mohape, Chowk, and Karjat have been awarded, with active work on Karjat and Mohape already in progress," further added Udasi.

Apart from that, Pune Expressway Rail Under Bridge (RUB) is witnessing notable progress, with piling work and pile caps completed, and Rail over bridge at Panvel and Karjat are advancing steadily, with structural components like PSC girders and slabs in various stages of completion. Similarly, Tunnels number 1, 2, and 3 are taking shape, showcasing the complexity and scale of the project. Tunnel 1's primary support and RCC lining works are notable accomplishments.

Key Points

Sanctioned Cost: Rs 2812 crore

Progress: 46%

Target for completion: December 2025

Executing Agency: Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC)