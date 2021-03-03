Mumbai: I-T dept searches Anil Ambani's Reliance Entertainment

On Wednesday, Income Tax department carried out searches at Anil Ambani's Reliance Entertainment based in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, the department had searched Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhashish Sarkar's premises along with big Bollywood personalities.

In a massive action against some B-Town personalities, the I-T department on Wednesday carried out searches at over 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, including the premises of noted film Director Anurag Kashyap's Phantom Films, actor Taapsee Pannu, , and filmmaker Vikas Bahl.

More details are awaited.