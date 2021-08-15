Mumbai: I-Day combing operation: 382 criminals held, 10 drunk motorists booked

In order to maintain law and order in the city ahead of Independence Day, the police carried out ‘Operation All Out’ from Friday night till Saturday morning at 230 locations. Also, nakabandis were carried out at 139 places. During this, 382 people with criminal records and 79 wanted accused were arrested.

The police said out of the 1,990 flag-hoisting locations, 884 places have been checked during the combing operation. As many as 32 people were issued non-bailable warrants.

Cracking the whip on drug peddlers, the police arrested 121 and booked them under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Also, 37 people were arrested for possessing illegal weapons and two firearms, 35 live rounds, swords and knives were seized.

The police raided 48 illegal establishments that sold illegal liquor and booked 80 people.

Over 46 criminals who were externed out of the city were nabbed during the operation and action was taken under Section 142 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Meanwhile, 148 hawkers were booked and over 9,661 two-wheelers were intercepted. Action was taken against 1,946 motorists for flouting norms, while 10 were booked for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 01:34 AM IST