 Mumbai: How 90 Km Long Ring Roads Will Declutter Traffic In MMR
Projects like Mumbai Coastal Road to connect south Mumbai to north and bridges like Atal Setu to connect to Navi Mumbai were inaugurated this year. The MMRDA has recently approved the Ring Road project costing over Rs 58,000 crore which will encircle Mumbai and provide seamless travel to MMR.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
Ring Road project planned to declutter traffic in Mumbai and MMR | Representational Image | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: In recent years, government have been priorotising on road infrastructure in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitian Region (MMR) to ease traffic congestion and allow motorists travel signal-free or with minimal signals from city to regions in MMR like Navi Mumbai, Thane and others. Projects like Mumbai Coastal Road to connect south Mumbai to north and bridges like Atal Setu to connect to Navi Mumbai were inaugurated this year.

However, the recently approved Ring Roads project is gaining citizens attention. The Ring Roads planned by Mumbai Metropolitian Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is a project encircling the city with a network of roads including bridges and tunnel which will not only declutter and decongest traffic movement in MMR but also make public transport more convenient, authorities say.

What Is The Project Ring Road

As per a report in Indian Express, the MMRDA has recently approved the construction of 90 km long Ring Roads at an estimated cost of Rs 58,517 crore. The outer Ring Roads will be connected to inner Ring Roads, thereby providing unhindered travel between north and south Mumbai and also a seamless East-West connectivity. The project is expected to be completed by 2029.

The inner roads will ease traffic in Mumbai and Thane, and is expected to ease bottlenecks. One of the highlight of the project is Mumbai's East-West connectivity.

Along with MMRDA, the mega road connectivity project will be implemented by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). The authorities are in process of tendering and other planning stages.

The first Ring Road will be from Coastal Road's Nariman Point to Worli Sewri Connector to Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate Tunnel and turning back to Nariman Point, says IE report.

The Coastal Road and Eastern Freeway is already open for traffic. The Worli-Sewri connector is already under construction and likely to be operational in 2025-26.

The second Ring Road will be from Nariman Point at Coastal Road to Bandra Worli Sea Link connecting WEH and Santacruz Chembur Link Road and further EEH, Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate Tunnel and eventually turning back to Nariman Point.

