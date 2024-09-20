 Mumbai: No Weekend Closure, Coastal Road Now Open Everyday From 7 AM To Midnight; Check Full Details
Mumbai: No Weekend Closure, Coastal Road Now Open Everyday From 7 AM To Midnight; Check Full Details

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 03:21 PM IST
Coastal Road | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: From Saturday (September 21) onwards the Mumbai Coastal Road will be accessible for traffic every day from 7 am to midnight. Previously, the southern arm was operated from 7 am to 11 pm, while the northern arm followed the same schedule but was closed on weekends.

During Ganeshotsav, the Coastal Road was kept open around the clock, ensuring smoother travel for all commuters. As the festival ended, the timings have changed now.

Marine Drive to Bandra Worli Sea Link

The southern carriageway from Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk, Rajani Patel Chowk (Lotus Junction), and Amarsons Garden to Marine Drive, as well as the northern carriageway from Marine Drive, Haji Ali, and Rajani Patel Chowk (Lotus Junction) to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (Rajiv Gandhi Sea Link), will remain open for traffic. The one side of bridge connecting Mumbai Coastal road to Bandra-Worli Sea link (BWSL) was opened for northbound traffic on September 13. 

The southern arm of the road, from Worli to Marine Drive, opened on March 12; the northern arm, from Marine Drive to Haji Ali, opened on June 10; and the 3.5-km stretch from Haji Ali to Abdul Gaffer Khan opened on July 11. Approximately 92% of the Coastal Road project has been completed. Currently, the road is closed at night for work on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) connector. It will remain closed to traffic from 12 am to 7 am until the remaining work on the bridge is finished. 

The 10.58-km Coastal Road stretches from the Princess Street Flyover at Marine Drive to the Worli end of the BWSL. It features twin tunnels, each 2.072 km long with an internal diameter of 11 meters, constructed between Priyadarshini Park and Girgaum Chowpatty. With a 4+4 lane configuration, the Coastal Road has reduced travel time by 70% and fuel consumption by 34%.

