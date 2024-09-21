 Maharashtra: A Look At Major Infrastructure Projects Govt Plans To Inaugurate Before Assembly Elections 2024
Maharashtra: A Look At Major Infrastructure Projects Govt Plans To Inaugurate Before Assembly Elections 2024

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 are at fore and the government is on a spree of project inaugurations including a section of Mumbai Coastal Road, the Kolhapur-Pune Vande Bharat Express and others. While, Metro lines in Mumbai and Pune will be inaugurated soon. Let's take a look at some major infra projects the government is likely to inaugurate/award before the code of conduct kicks in.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 07:25 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi Flagging Off a Vande Bharat Express Train | File

Mumbai: As the elections in Maharashtra are nearing, the ministers are busy inaugurating and announcing mega schemes and projects showcasing their works in the elected term and woo voters for upcoming polls. In Maharashtra, before the Lok Sabha elections 2024, mega infra projects including the Atal Setu, sections of Mumbai Coastal Road and others were inaugurated.

As the Maharashtra state elections 2024 are at the fore, the government is on a spree of major infrastructure project inaugurations and announcements. On September 13, a crucial section of Mumbai's Coastal Road was opened by CM Eknath Shinde. While, PM Modi was in the state on Friday for ground-breaking of a mega textile park in Amravati. He also flagged off the Kolhapur-Pune Vande Bharat Express train on Monday.

Although the election commission is yet to announce the poll schedule for the state elections, but the polls are expected in November. Let's take a look at some major infra projects the government is likely to inaugurate/announce/award in Maharashtra before the code of conduct kicks in.

article-image

Metro Projects In Mumbai & Pune

PM Modi is likely inaugurate Mumbai's first underground Metro 3 line's phase 1- Aarey to BKC on October 4. During the same visit, he is expected to inaugurate one of the two Thane Creek bridges, giving a huge relief to motorists going towards Navi Mumbai.

While, the PM will inaugurate the new underground metro in Pune from Civil Court to Swargate and lay the foundation stone for an elevated Swargate-Katraj & Pimpri-Chinchwad-Nigdi routes on September 26.

Both Metro projects have been ambitious transport infrastructure projects for Maharashtra. Mumbaikars are waiting for the underground metro since 2014. Metro 3 is a 33 km long underground Metro line from Colaba-Bandra-Seepz. The second phase is slated to be completed next year.

article-image

Samruddhi Expressway

The MSRDC last month said that the last phase of Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg will be completed by September-end. Once the 76 km stretch between Igatpuri and Amane (Bhiwandi) is complete, the entire expressway will be ready to be operational.

The construction of the 701 km Greenfield access-control expressway started in February, 2019 and the 625 km road was made operational in March, 2024.

article-image

Some of the other projects which are on the lines of awarding contracts are Thane's Integral Ring Metro, Pune Outer Ring Road, Virar-Alibaug Multi Modal Corridor, Jalna-Nanded Expressway and some more expressways in the Vidharbha region.

The term of the government concludes in November-end. The state ministers have been stating that the code of conduct will come into effect in next 15 days and the assembly elections are expected to be held in November after Diwali festival.

