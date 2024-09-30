Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Pets Are Loveable, But Their Owners Need To Train Them,' Says Expert

Wikipedia

Q. I am not against keeping pets but I do have an objection with their careless behaviour. Today a guest visiting my house was complaining about a pet urine stink in the staircase. I immediately checked and found his claim to be true. I was embarrassed. What are the society rules for pet owners? Is it not their responsibility to ensure that they train their pets and keep the society premises clean?

Harini Narayanswami, Bhandup

A. Pets are loveable, but they need to be trained. Your society should have a pet policy applicable to all pet owners, which should include terms for usage of the common areas, cleanliness, leashing, play area, etc, to avoid any tussle between the members. Not everyone is comfortable having pets around. More so when the issue is of hygiene and cleanliness. Generally, pet parents do train their pets for such habits or use disposable diapers to ensure cleanliness and hygiene are maintained in society.

In case your society does not have any pet policy, the general body should frame one in consultation with the pet owners. Such a policy needs to be approved by members at the general body meeting. It may also include a penalty clause for non-adherence.

Q. Can I, a member of the managing committee, be a member of the redevelopment committee? Are decisions taken by the redevelopment committee binding on the managing committee / general body?

Geetanjali Kaul, Andheri

A. Yes, you can be a member of the redevelopment committee irrespective of the fact that you are a member of the managing committee, if appointed by the general body. The constitution of the redevelopment committee is not mentioned in the government circulars of 2019 or 2009 regarding the redevelopment of societies. However, it has been a practice of societies to appoint redevelopment committees. The general body has to decide the powers and functions of the redevelopment committee to assist the management committee.

A redevelopment committee is constituted to have transparency in the dealings of the society in respect of redevelopment. It can get information on the projects redeveloped in the vicinity, the issues they faced and how they were resolved, information about the developers, the facilities received by such societies, etc. It can assist the managing committee in preparing the documents needed for engaging the PMC and builders and subsequently compiling the offers received. The redevelopment committee cannot be empowered to make any decision. It can only give recommendations to the managing committee.

Q. One of the members of the managing committee of our society is a senior police officer. He has declared himself as the chairman of the managing committee as the chairman has resigned. Other members of the committee have expressed unwillingness to work with him. When someone complains about any issue, he either threatens to call the police or actually calls them. His duty is outside Mumbai and he comes to Mumbai only on weekends. What can we do to ensure that he is removed from the committee? He does not do any society work and only threatens the members, including the ladies?

Sateesh Kumar Singh, Wadala

A. You may collectively report this matter to the police and seek their intervention. No one can selfdeclare themselves as chairman of the committee. The committee should be appointing the officer bearers, including the chairman. The majority of the committee members should call for a special general body meeting to discuss the scenario and make a decision. In case the majority is unable to call a special general meeting, a minimum of one-fifth of the total members of your society can request one.

The questions are answered by Sharmila Ranade, a legal expert associated with Mumbai Grahak Panchayat. The questions, in brief, may be sent to fpjchs@gmail.com