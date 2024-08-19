 Mumbai: Housekeeping Staff Suffocates To Death After Fire Erupts In Basement Of Liquor Store In Santacruz
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Housekeeping Staff Suffocates To Death After Fire Erupts In Basement Of Liquor Store In Santacruz

Mumbai: Housekeeping Staff Suffocates To Death After Fire Erupts In Basement Of Liquor Store In Santacruz

Sources said that the incident took place when the worker was sent into the basement to get stock for the restaurant. A blaze erupted and the confined space quickly filled with smoke, causing the man to suffocate.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: A housekeeping staff was killed in a fire that erupted in the basement storage area of an alcohol store chain, Mansionz by Living Liquidz and Charlie Restaurant, at the Santacruz Linking Road late Saturday. The chain operates from seven-storey Vatsala Niwas, a commercial establishment. The victim’s age was not specified.

Locals alleged that the 2- level basement was illegally repurposed as a storage area, while it was originally designated as the building’s parking space.

FPJ Shorts
MH CET 2024: 3 Year LLB Round 2 Seat Allotment Results OUT, What's Next?
MH CET 2024: 3 Year LLB Round 2 Seat Allotment Results OUT, What's Next?
Mumbai News: 2 Men Take Scooter For Joyride On Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Case Filed
Mumbai News: 2 Men Take Scooter For Joyride On Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Case Filed
Ola Continues To Roar As Shares Gain Over 9%; Hit Upper Circuit
Ola Continues To Roar As Shares Gain Over 9%; Hit Upper Circuit
Mumbai Weather Update: City To Witness Light Rain Spells With Occasional Thundershowers, Says IMD
Mumbai Weather Update: City To Witness Light Rain Spells With Occasional Thundershowers, Says IMD
Read Also
Mumbai: Flight Luggage Catches Fire On Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 641; 5 Arrested For Air Safety...
article-image

About The Incident

Sources said that the incident took place when the worker was sent into the basement to get stock for the restaurant. A blaze erupted and the confined space quickly filled with smoke, causing the man to suffocate.

Living Liquidz owner Moksh Sahni did not respond to calls and messages for comments.

Residents have alleged cover-up of fire deaths in the illegal alterations and storage areas in the Bandra-Khar Santacruz region. Despite numerous complaints from the residents, the municipality has turned a blind eye to these illegal basements, failing to take action and leaving residents and workers at risk, according to one activist.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Tragedy: 15-Year-Old Bhiwandi Boy Dies After Chunk Of Ceiling Plaster Falls On Him

Thane Tragedy: 15-Year-Old Bhiwandi Boy Dies After Chunk Of Ceiling Plaster Falls On Him

Mumbai News: 2 Men Take Scooter For Joyride On Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Case Filed

Mumbai News: 2 Men Take Scooter For Joyride On Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Case Filed

Mumbai: Malad Jeweller Duped Of ₹5 Lakh By Scammers Posing As Customers; FIR Filed

Mumbai: Malad Jeweller Duped Of ₹5 Lakh By Scammers Posing As Customers; FIR Filed

Mumbai: Housekeeping Staff Suffocates To Death After Fire Erupts In Basement Of Liquor Store In...

Mumbai: Housekeeping Staff Suffocates To Death After Fire Erupts In Basement Of Liquor Store In...

Mumbai Weather Update: City To Witness Light Rain Spells With Occasional Thundershowers, Says IMD

Mumbai Weather Update: City To Witness Light Rain Spells With Occasional Thundershowers, Says IMD