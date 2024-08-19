Mumbai: Housekeeping Staff Suffocates To Death After Fire Erupts In Basement Of Liquor Store In Santacruz

Representative Image

Mumbai: A housekeeping staff was killed in a fire that erupted in the basement storage area of an alcohol store chain, Mansionz by Living Liquidz and Charlie Restaurant, at the Santacruz Linking Road late Saturday. The chain operates from seven-storey Vatsala Niwas, a commercial establishment. The victim’s age was not specified.

Locals alleged that the 2- level basement was illegally repurposed as a storage area, while it was originally designated as the building’s parking space.

About The Incident

Sources said that the incident took place when the worker was sent into the basement to get stock for the restaurant. A blaze erupted and the confined space quickly filled with smoke, causing the man to suffocate.

Living Liquidz owner Moksh Sahni did not respond to calls and messages for comments.

Residents have alleged cover-up of fire deaths in the illegal alterations and storage areas in the Bandra-Khar Santacruz region. Despite numerous complaints from the residents, the municipality has turned a blind eye to these illegal basements, failing to take action and leaving residents and workers at risk, according to one activist.