
Mumbai: House Help Detained For Murder Of SoBo Jeweller's Wife

Vishal SinghUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 12:10 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: House Help Detained For Murder Of SoBo Jeweller's Wife | Representational Image

A day after a jeweller’s 63-year-old wife was found dead at their 20th floor apartment in Tahnee Heights, Nepean Sea Road, the police detained their house help from Bhusaval. Jyoti Shah was strangled to death. 

Details of case

The victim’s husband Mukesh Shah, who owns a store in a five-star hotel, told the police that their domestic help, Kanhaiya Kumar Pandit, 20, was hired two days ago and was missing. Pandit’s father works as a security guard in a building near Tahnee Heights.

A police officer said that on Tuesday evening, Shah failingly called his wife several times. When he reached home, no one opened the door. He had to use his duplicate key to enter and saw his wife lying unconscious on the bed and her bangles worth Rs3 lakh missing. She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A police officer said that Pandit is a resident of Sitamarhi district in Bihar. He came to Mumbai three months ago and used to work in a house in the same building. He got a job at the Shah residence through recommendation. The police said the couple needed full-time help owing to their age and the size of their five-bedroom apartment.

