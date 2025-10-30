Mumbai Hostage Incident: Timeline, Police Action, & Accused’s Claims - What We Know So Far

Mumbai Shocker: Children Kidnapped In Broad Day Light, Held Hostage At Acting Studio |

A dramatic hostage situation at RA Studios in Powai ended peacefully on Thursday after around three hours of intense police operations. Seventeen children, who had been called to the studio to audition for a web series, were taken hostage by a man later identified as Rohit Arya.

The incident began in the early afternoon and concluded by late afternoon, with all children rescued and the accused detained. Below are the key facts and a timeline of what authorities have confirmed so far.

The essentials, in brief

1) The children had been summoned to RA Studios, located on the ground floor of a building in Powai, for auditions for a web series.

2) The accused is identified as Rohit Arya, who told authorities he chose this act instead of dying by suicide.

3) In a recorded video shared during the standoff, Arya said he had “simple demands” and sought “simple conversations,” though he did not specify what he meant.

4) Arya has been mentally challenged and police officials noted signs of mental instability during the incident.

5) Arya warned in the video that any wrong move could lead him to set the place on fire and kill himself and others, heightening the urgency of the police response.

#BREAKING | Children taken hostage in Mumbai's RA Studio building in Powai. Cops in talk with suspect.



More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/lIKxQr33ZU — Harsh Trivedi (@harshtrivediii) October 30, 2025

Timeline and police action

1) Police said they received the first call at around 1.45 pm. Neighbourhood units and specialised teams reached the scene promptly.

2) Negotiators engaged with the accused in an attempt to defuse the situation and secure the children’s safety.

3) When talks failed to produce a safe resolution, officers carried out a forced entry and rescued all 17 children. The crisis was declared over at approximately 4.30 pm.

4) An air gun was recovered from the location, according to police statements. No fatalities were reported.

Aftermath and investigation

Authorities have detained Rohit Arya and handed the children to their guardians. Police will conduct a thorough probe into Arya’s background, his stated demands, and whether the act was premeditated. Medical and mental health evaluations are expected as part of the ongoing inquiry.