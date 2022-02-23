Mumbai: Hospital sweeper sends nude pics, lewd messages to doctor in Bandra; held

The Bandra Police arrested a 22-year-old sweeper of a municipal hospital in Bandra on Tuesday for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman by sending her lewd pictures and comments to a doctor. Police said that the accused, Prince Jaiswal, had recently lost his job and was lashing out on the complainant. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for molestation charges.

According to police, Jaiswal, who was recently sacked from the job, had been contacting the complainant and other doctors of the Municipal hospital, despite repeated reminders informing him not to call on their personal numbers. Probe revealed that Jaiswal had procured the numbers from the hospital display board, which he misused, by sending nude photos and lewd comments.

After repeated calls and messages from Jaiswal, the 30-year-old doctor approached the Bandra Police on Monday and lodged a complaint. Acting on the complaint, a case was registered under section 354 of the IPC and 67-A of the IT Act for molestation and transmitting obscene content through electronic medium.

A police team got cracking on the case and nabbed Jaiswal on Tuesday, wherein he confessed to the police and he was placed under arrest for the molestation charges. He was produced before a local magistrate court and remanded in the police custody.

