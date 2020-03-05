Mumbai: Holi Celebrations in city are likely to be damp, price of sprinklers and water guns to go up

The coronavirus outbreak continues to haunt international trade. It is also likely to dampen Holi celebrations in Mumbai, as the price of sprinklers and water guns is likely to go up by nearly 15 to 20 per cent because of a lack of supply from China.According to the industry, India imports 90 per cent of Holi-related water toys from China.

While large distributors had already placed their orders in advance in November much before the outbreak, it is the small traders whose sales would suffer more, as they have not received a single consignment from China since November.

The prices of the waterguns range from Rs 10 to Rs 250, which will now be increased to Rs 30 to Rs 500.

“The demand for Indian sprinklers and water guns have increased in the city due to the scarcity of Chinese goods. As a result of this, we are planing to increase the price of products by 15 to 20 per cent, as the demand is more than supply,” said wholesalers at Masjid Bunder.