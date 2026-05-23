Mumbai Hit By Repeated Power Cuts As Heatwave Strains BEST Network; Faults At Kingsway & Girgaon Disrupt Dadar & Wadala Supply | AI

Mumbai: Several parts of Mumbai under the BEST Undertaking supply network have witnessed repeated power outages over the last two weeks, raising concerns over infrastructure stress during the ongoing heatwave and record electricity consumption in the city.

Multiple transformer and feeder faults disrupt supply in Dadar, Wadala, Girgaon and nearby areas as power demand crosses 4,500 MW this week

On Friday night, residents in Dadar, Wadala, Parsi Colony and Girgaon faced fresh disruptions after multiple faults were reported at the Kingsway Receiving Station in Dadar and at Girgaon Chowpatty.

According to preliminary information, the first incident was reported around 9.25 pm at the Kingsway Receiving Station after air trips occurred in Transformer No. 2 and 3, leading to interruption in electricity supply.

BEST officials said repair work was immediately taken up and restoration was expected within four hours. Almost simultaneously, another disruption was reported at Girgaon Chowpatty due to a fire in the transformer of the High Voltage Distribution Board, affecting supply in Girgaon Chowpatty and Gaondevi areas for nearly an hour.

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In an official statement, BEST said the Kingsway Receiving Substation operates through four 33,000-volt Extra High Voltage feeder lines. One feeder connected to Transformer No. 1 was already under repair due to an earlier cable fault, while the load was being shifted through Transformer No. 4. Around 6.30 pm on Friday, another fault developed in the feeder supplying Transformer No. 3. The load was then diverted to Transformer No. 2 and supply was restored by 8 pm. However, within 30 minutes, a fresh fault hit the feeder supplying Transformer No. 2, resulting in a complete outage in Dadar, Maheshwari Udyan, Naigaon, Wadala East and nearby areas.

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Officials said restoration work was being carried out on a “war footing.” The repeated outages come at a time when Mumbai’s electricity demand has crossed an all-time high of 4,500 MW this week due to continuous use of air conditioners amid rising temperatures. On Saturday, the city’s power demand touched 3,878 MW till 12.30 pm.

Earlier on May 14, nearly 3,000 consumers in Dadar, Sitladevi and Matunga Road areas faced prolonged outages after a cable fault at the Sitladevi Receiving Substation. Officials had then termed the city’s load condition as “critical” because of unusually high demand and feeder failures.