City’s Power Demand Above 700 MW Amid Heatwave | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With temperatures hovering between 40 and 44 degrees Celsius during the third week of May, Indore is witnessing an unprecedented surge in electricity consumption, pushing the city’s power demand consistently above 700 MW.

For the first time, the city’s electricity demand has exceeded 725 MW, reflecting the impact of the ongoing heatwave and rising reliance on household cooling appliances. Officials said the unusually high temperatures have led to a sharp spike in domestic power consumption across the city.

What has particularly concerned power authorities is that demand remains exceptionally high even during late-night hours. Around midnight, the city’s electricity load is still recorded at over 650 MW, despite almost all markets and nearly 90% of industries remaining shut.

The trend clearly indicates that residential electricity consumption has reached peak levels as citizens rely heavily on air conditioners, coolers, and other electrical appliances to cope with the scorching heat.

According to officials, power demand remained above 700 MW continuously on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week. During these four days alone, Indore consumed nearly 6 crore units of electricity.

Energy officials estimate that the city’s total power consumption for May could touch between 40 and 41 crore units if the prevailing heatwave conditions continue in the coming days.

The sustained rise in demand has also put additional pressure on the power distribution infrastructure, with authorities maintaining close monitoring to ensure an uninterrupted supply during peak consumption hours.